Legendary reggae singer Toots Hibbert, frontman of the Maytals, dies at 77
Toots Hibbert, an influential and veteran Jamaican ska and reggae singer and founder of the band the Maytals, has died. He was 77. The cause of death is as yet unclear, though he had been recently tested for COVID-19.
A statement from his family released on September 11 reads: “It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel ‘Toots’ Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.
“The family and his management team would like to thank the medical teams and professionals for their care and diligence, and ask that you respect their privacy during their time of grief.”
The youngest of seven children, Hibbert’s parents were both Seventh-Day Adventist ministers and he grew up singing in church. He moved to the country’s capital of Kingston as a teenager and formed the first version of the Maytals in the early 1960s. Over the following 10 years the group recorded with a series of producers that reads like a reggae hall of fame: Coxsone Dodd, Prince Buster, Byron Lee, Leslie Kong — and reeled off Hibbert compositions like ‘Bam Bam,’ ‘Sweet and Dandy’ and ’54-46 That’s My Number,’ which was inspired by a mid-’60s prison term he served for marijuana possession.
Hibbert was one of the early proponents of reggae in the late 1960s and scored a hit with the song ‘Do the Reggay.’ In fact, he is often credited with giving reggae its name when he christened the 1968 song.
He was a contemporary and friend of Bob Marley’s, and for several years both were signed to Island Records. Speaking with the Jamaica Observer in 2018, Hibbert spoke of sharing bills with Marley’s band, the Wailers, in their early days.
“Sometimes the Maytals would close, sometimes The Wailers would close the show. We had no problems, no professional jealousy, we were all very good friends,” he said. “Out of all of us though, me an’ Bob were very good friends. It was out of one of those conversations that I did the song ‘Marley.’ He was telling me that he was going to be a dreadlocks Rasta an’ I laughed an’ said, ‘I want to be a comb-locks’ Rasta like Selassie I,’ an’ he laughed, just like the words in the actual song,” he said.
The two both had hits with different songs called ‘Redemption Song,’ featured on his first album for Island, ‘Funky Kingston.’
“When I did ‘Redemption Song’ in 1972, it went number one [in Jamaica],” Hibbert recalled. “Marley said he would do a ‘Redemption Song’ as well. He used a similar rhythm but different lyrics.” Marley’s version of the song appeared on the final album released during his lifetime, Uprising.
Also in 1972, Hibbert appeared in the groundbreaking film The Harder They Come, which starred Jimmy Cliff. His 1969 song ‘Pressure Drop’ was featured on the film’s soundtrack and was covered by the Clash in 1978, introducing Hibbert to thousands of new listeners.
A seemingly permanent presence in reggae music, Hibbert continued to tour and record through the decades, appearing on Willie Nelson’s 2005 album Countryman and covering Radiohead’s ‘Let Down’ for a collection of reggae Radiohead covers. He even joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers onstage for a performance of ‘Louie Louie’ during a 2011 New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts thrown by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.
In 2013 he was injured when a thrown bottle hit him in the head during a performance in Virginia. He missed several shows but ended up asking the judge to give the young man who threw the bottle a light sentence. “He is a young man, and I have heard what happens to young men in jail,” he wrote in a letter to the judge. “My own pain and suffering would be increased substantially knowing that this young man would face that prospect.” The man received a six-month sentence.
Hibbert was hospitalised just days after the release of his and the Maytals’ first album in more than a decade, Got to Be Tough. The album was co-produced by Zak Starkey, and features contributions from Starkey’s father, Ringo Starr, as well as Ziggy Marley, Sly Dunbar and Cyril Neville (read Variety‘s review).
“I’m very proud of what I’ve done and the love I’ve given,” Hibbert told Rolling Stone of the album. “But it’s getting harder and harder to give the love the people need, and they need it now more than ever. No time to waste.”
On September 2, it was revealed that Hibbert was in stable but serious condition in a private medical facility in Jamaica. He was tested for COVID-19, although the results have not been announced.
Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Miss D, and his seven of eight children.
Jaden Smith’s Response To The Sofia Richie Dating Rumors Is Actually Iconic
I don’t typically like to just throw around the word “iconic,” but there’s simply just no other way to describe Jaden Smith’s response to the Sofia Richie dating rumors. ICYMI: Fans across the internet started freaking out over the possibility of a relationship between the two after pictures surfaced of them getting cozy at the beach over Labor Day Weekend. But, uh, apparently Smith didn’t even notice the millions of people chirping about his personal life. “I actually don’t look at the Internet, so I didn’t see that,” Smith nonchalantly told Ryan Seacrest when asked about the beach photos during his appearance on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. Imagine just… “not looking” at the internet… even when it’s blowing up with pictures of you getting cozy with one of the most famous women on the planet. Iconic.
He went onto explain that, while he clearly hadn’t seen the pictures because, ya know, he doesn’t look at the internet, he’s not exactly surprised he and Richie were spotted at the beach. Apparently, the two hang all the time. “You know, me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years,” he explained. “We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too. And yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other. It was fun.”
OK, so it looks like the two are definitely just friends. But, to be fair, the pictures really did seem flirty. Like, I mean, there were literally pictures of them hugging and holding hands and there was even one of her laughing into his chest. “They were laughing and joking and looked very intimate,” an eyewitness reportedly told Us Weekly of their beach day. “Sofia sat on the sand with her arms around Jaden, hugging him tightly, after they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. They only had eyes for each other.”
Also, of course, the rumors grew even more intense because Richie is rumored to have just officially gotten out of her relationship with Scott Disick. “Scott and Sofia have been off and on for two months and now have broken up for good,” a source reportedly told Us Weekly on Aug. 19. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.” (Reps for Richie and Disick did not respond to Elite Daily’s previous requests for comment on these reports.)
When pictures surfaced of her hugging another dude at the beach shortly after news of her rumored split broke I could see why people might have guessed something romantic was going on, but it looks like the two really are just “homies.”
154 People Reveal How Their Photo Setup Looked Vs. The Result It Produced
You probably know that feeling when, scrolling through the Insta world, you start wondering how on earth some of the pictures are self-made. From glossy selfies to elaborate compositions, some of the shots look so good they would better fit the cover of a fashion magazine.
But it turns out, we don’t see much of the real deal that’s going on behind every picture. And trust me, there’s a whole lot to uncover.
Luckily, influencers are now sharing their “The Setup and The Shot” images side by side so we can get an idea of how much creativity, skill, and savviness it takes to make a single drop-dead gorgeous image. Looks can be deceiving, they say, so never judge a pic before seeing its backstage.
Trump Wants Joe Rogan To Moderate A No-Holds-Barred Four Hour Debate Between Him And Joe Biden
Donald Trump has been attempting to court Joe Rogan fans on Twitter ahead of election day. Yes, that’s very odd, even by 2020 standards, but true. Trump retweeted an MMA account that posted a Rogan clip, and then the president uploaded a clip of Rogan comparing Biden to a “flashlight with a dying battery.” So of course, Trump was thrilled to hear about the recent Joe Rogan Experience episode with UFC fighter Tim Kennedy, to whom the host mentioned that he wouldn’t mind moderating a presidential debate.
The proposed debate “would be four hours with no audience,” as Kennedy noted on Twitter. He also inquired, “Who wants this?”
One person in particular answered while shouting it from the rooftop.
Well, there’s like 0.000031% chance of this actually happening. However, Rogan — who endorsed Bernie Sanders earlier this year — has indicated that he will vote for Trump. He based the decision upon his distaste for Biden, but yes, it does appear that he’s siding with the current president.
In the past, Rogan has called out Trump’s habitual lying and summarized Trump’s discourse as “put[ting] things into some very digestible form that morons love.” He added, “I’m not saying that all people who are Trump supporters are morons, but there’s a lot of people who are morons that like him because he’s talking in this frequency.” More recently, Rogan declared that Biden “seems to be mentally compromised,” which Rogan believes makes “a large group of people … very uncomfortable.” Well, there’s been no reaction from Biden’s camp on those statements or Rogan’s offer to host a marathon debate, but at least someone is into it.
